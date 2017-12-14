2 navy officer indictment sought for 'kids' shipwreck' (3)

Rome

2 navy officer indictment sought for 'kids' shipwreck'

Off Lampedusa in Oct 2013

Rome, December 14 - Rome prosecutors on Thursday asked to indict two Italian navy officers for an October 2013 migrant boat wreck off Lampedusa in which 300 people including many children died. Luca Lucciardi, an operations room chief, and Leopoldo Manna, head of the Coast Guard operations centre, are accused of refusing to do their duty and culpable homicide in culpably delaying the intervention of Italian navy ship Libra on October 11 that year. The migrant boat went down in Maltese waters. The indictment requests are a consequence of a preliminary hearings judge's rejection of a suit to shelve the case on November 13. The judge at the time ordered charges to be pressed against Lucciardi and Manna and also ordered further investigations into Libra commander Catia Pellegrino.

