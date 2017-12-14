Rome

2 quakes hit Sicilian Channel

14 tremors there since Dec 8

2 quakes hit Sicilian Channel

Rome, December 14 - Two underwater earthquakes measuring 3.9 and 3.7 in magnitude hit the Sicilian Channel between Sicily and North Africa Thursday. No one was hurt and there was no damage. There have now been 14 tremors there since December 8, four of them larger than 3.0 in magnitude.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Arrestati commercialista e avvocato

Arrestati commercialista
e avvocato

Ruota panoramica, un giro di emozioni

Ruota panoramica, un giro
di emozioni

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33