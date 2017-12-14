2 quakes hit Sicilian Channel

Rome
14/12/2017
Rome, December 14 - Two underwater earthquakes measuring 3.9 and 3.7 in magnitude hit the Sicilian Channel between Sicily and North Africa Thursday. No one was hurt and there was no damage. There have now been 14 tremors there since December 8, four of them larger than 3.0 in magnitude.
