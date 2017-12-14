Suspect held over killing of elderly sisters (3)

Catania, December 14 - Carabinieri police have detained a man suspected of killing two elderly sisters during a robbery near Catania on Wednesday, sources said Thursday. Maria Lucia and Filippa Mogavero, aged 70 and 79, were stabbed to death in their home at Ramacca. The suspect is a 30-year-old local man with a criminal record, the sources said. The women were unmarried housewives. Their bodies had multiple stab wounds all over them. A third sister, a teacher who was at school at the time of the crime, returned home to find the bodies. Police think the women may have been tortured to get them to say where their valuables were. Caltagirone prosecutor Giuseppe Verzera said "this is the umpteenth massacre in the area, there have already been seven murders here". He said the scene of the crime was "spine-chilling". The sisters' brother, retired Carabiniere Giuseppe Mogavero, told reporters: "They were monsters, certainly, to do something like this." He said "they got inside and did whatever they wanted to do".