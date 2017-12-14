QE to continue beyond Sep if needed - Draghi (3)

Rome, December 14 - The European Central Ban's quantitative easing (QE) programme will continue beyond September 2018 if needed, ECB chief Mario Draghi said Thursday. The latest data, he said, suggest for the eurozone "a strong growth trend which will help inflation rise again". Thus, he said, a considerable monetary stimulus is necessary to sustain it in the medium term. The ECB left its rates unchanged, with the principal rate at zero, raised its 2018 inflation forecast to 1.4% and its 2017 eurozone growth forecast to 2.4%.