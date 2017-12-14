Rome

'Madoff in a skirt' gets 8 yrs 3 mths (3)

Bruna Giri ordered to pay back millions

Rome, December 14 - A financial advisor dubbed 'Madoff in a skirt', Bruna Giri, on Thursday got eight years and three months in jail for swingling well-off Romans. Provisional damages running into the millions of euros were ordered to be paid. Giri was found guilty of getting rich investors from Rome's upper classes to put money into fraudulent investment schemes. In March 2015 Giri was arrested in the Dominican Republic.

