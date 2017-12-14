Soccer: stadium cells to hold hooligans - anti-mafia panel (2)

Rome

And make DASPO bans 'more robust'

Rome, December 14 - Soccer stadiums should have cells built into them where hooligans can be held, Italy's anti-mafia commission said in a report on mafia and sport approved today. It also said that DASPO hooligan bans should be "made more robust" and offenders should be forced to report to police on match days.

