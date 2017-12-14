Rome

Police stop migrant kids fleeing Rome centre

Officers attacked, no one hurt

Police stop migrant kids fleeing Rome centre

Rome, December 14 - Police stopped a number of migrant children fleeing a centre for unaccompanied migrant minors in Rome's northern Salaria district Thursday. The police were reportedly attacked by the kids but no one as hurt.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Arrestati commercialista e avvocato

Arrestati commercialista
e avvocato

Ruota panoramica, un giro di emozioni

Ruota panoramica, un giro
di emozioni

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33