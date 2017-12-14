Police stop migrant kids fleeing Rome centre

Rome
14/12/2017
Rome, December 14 - Police stopped a number of migrant children fleeing a centre for unaccompanied migrant minors in Rome's northern Salaria district Thursday. The police were reportedly attacked by the kids but no one as hurt.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online