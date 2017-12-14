CONSOB chief spoke to Boschi about Etruria-BPVi (2)

Rome, December 14 - Giuseppe Vegas, the head of Italian stock-market regulator CONSOB, told the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the banking crisis Thursday that he once spoke to Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi about Banca Etruria and Banca Popolare di Vicenza. The banks were among several lenders whose troubles forced interventions featuring billions of euros in public money to prevent failures that would have had devastating consequences for Italian finance. The father of former relations with parliament minister Boschi is a former vice president of Banca Etruria. "I spoke about the question with then minister Boschi," Vegas told the commission regarding Banca Etruria. "(She voiced concern) about a worrying outlook because, in her opinion, it was possible that Etruria would be incorporated by the Popolare di Vicenza and this was damaging for Arezzo's main industry, which is gold. "I replied to her that CONSOB was not competent (for bank mergers)".