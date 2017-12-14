Senate approves living-wills bill (3)

Rome, December 14 - The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill for living wills with 180 votes in favour, 71 against and six abstentions. The definitive green light was met with a big round of applause in the Upper House. It was hailed by most political parties but criticised by Italian bishops. A living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated. Right-to-die activists have hailed the legislation saying it has "finally" come eight years after the landmark case of Eluana Englaro, which split the country. Premier Paolo Gentiloni tweeted: "Living wills: green light from the Senate to a civilised choice. A step forward for the dignity of people". Speaking in Brussels, the premier added: "Parliament has taken a decision that allows everyone to take a step forward in terms of civilisation for the country and dignity for the human person, and so I'm very satisfied". Democratic Party deputy leader Maurizio Martina said "it's a just and historic law". The widow of right-to-die activist Piergiorgo Welby, Mina, said "it is just what Piergiorgio had wanted so many years ago, in 2002. "Today is a very beautiful day that creates a right to be treated, to refuse treatment, to choose. "Of freedom of choice. "That doesn't mean that if a person wants to come off an artificial lung machine and feeding, that dones't mean that they're refusing life but that they've reached a point of great suffering that is only going to increase. "The interruption of these treatments, or not accepting them, means not having more suffering. "So it is not euthanasia as I have heard (Catholic critics) say in the last few days. "Euthanasia is something else. "But I'd like there to be a law on that too, some time in the future". The right-to-die Coscioni Association said "now it's time to pass a law on euthanasia too". There have been a number of high-profile cases of Italians committing assisted suicide in Switzerland. Coscioni Association activist Marco Cappato is currently on trial for helping a blind and tetraplegic ex-DJ, Dj Fabo, kill himself. The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) slammed the newly approved law. CEI Health Office Director Father Massimo Angelelli told ANSA the law "seems not very effective in safeguarding those who suffer". He said "there are many uncertainties in the applicability of this law". In Father Angelelli's view, "the judgement is not positive, we cannot recognise ourselves in this text." He said the law "safeguards doctors by relieving them of all responsibility, safeguards public health facilities, tries to reduce defensive medicine by transferring onto the patient the burden of responsibility of choices, but it seems not very effective in safeguarding people who are suffering".