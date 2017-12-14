Elderly couple found dead, son sought (3)

Viterbo, December 14 - An elderly couple was found dead in their bed in Viterbo north of Rome Thursday and police are looking for their 44-year-old son who is suspected of murdering them, judicial sources said. The bodies of Rosa Franceschini, 79, and Gianfranco Fieno, 83, were wrapped in cellophane. One of the couple's daughters found the pair lying on their bed after becoming suspicious when her brother told her they had been admitted to a clinic. The man was not able to provide her with the name of the clinic. Police are at the scene. Other officers are visiting places frequented by the son and road blocks have been set up.