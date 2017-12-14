Viterbo

Elderly couple found dead, son sought (3)

In Viterbo

Elderly couple found dead, son sought (3)

Viterbo, December 14 - An elderly couple was found dead in their bed in Viterbo north of Rome Thursday and police are looking for their 44-year-old son who is suspected of murdering them, judicial sources said. The bodies of Rosa Franceschini, 79, and Gianfranco Fieno, 83, were wrapped in cellophane. One of the couple's daughters found the pair lying on their bed after becoming suspicious when her brother told her they had been admitted to a clinic. The man was not able to provide her with the name of the clinic. Police are at the scene. Other officers are visiting places frequented by the son and road blocks have been set up.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Arrestati commercialista e avvocato

Arrestati commercialista
e avvocato

Ruota panoramica, un giro di emozioni

Ruota panoramica, un giro
di emozioni

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33