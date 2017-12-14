Beaches on Tiber from next summer - Raggi (3)

Rome
14/12/2017
Rome, December 14 - The banks of the Tiber near Ponte Marconi will become a beach next summer like the beaches in Paris, Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday. The areas will be equipped with sports facilities, she said. Raggi made the announcement while outlining a wider scheme to clean up and valorise the Tiber. The scheme was presented in the Campidoglio today.
