Rome

Beaches on Tiber from next summer - Raggi (3)

Rome to imitate Paris

Rome, December 14 - The banks of the Tiber near Ponte Marconi will become a beach next summer like the beaches in Paris, Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday. The areas will be equipped with sports facilities, she said. Raggi made the announcement while outlining a wider scheme to clean up and valorise the Tiber. The scheme was presented in the Campidoglio today.

