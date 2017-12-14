Senate approves living-wills bill (3)

Rome, December 14 - The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill for living wills with 180 votes in favour, 71 against and six abstentions. The definitive green light was met with a big round of applause in the Upper House. A living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated. Right-to-die activists have hailed the legislation saying it has "finally" come eight years after the landmark case of Eluana Englaro, which split the country. Premier Paolo Gentiloni tweeted: "Living wills: green light from the Senate to a civilised choice. A step forward for the dignity of people". Speaking in Brussels, the premier added: "Parliament has taken a decision that allows everyone to take a step forward in terms of civilisation for the country and dignity for the human person, and so I'm very satisfied". Democratic Party deputy leader Maurizio Martina said "it's a just and historic law". The widow of right-to-die activist Piergiorgo Welby, Mina, said "it is just what Piergiorgio had wanted so many years ago, in 2002. "Today is a very beautiful day that creates a right to be treated, to refuse treatment, to choose. "Of freedom of choice. "That doesn't mean that if a person wants to come off an artificial lung machine and feeding, that dones't mean that they're refusing life but that they've reached a point of great suffering that is only going to increase. "The interruption of these treatments, or not accepting them, means not having more suffering. "So it is not euthanasia as I have heard (Catholic critics) say in the last few days. "Euthanasia is something else. "But I'd like there to be a law on that too, some time in the future". The right-to-die Coscioni Association said "now it's time to pass a law on euthanasia too". There have been a number of high-profile cases of Italians committing assisted suicide in Switzerland. Coscioni Association activist Marco Cappato is currently on trial for helping a blind and tetraplegic ex-DJ, Dj Fabo, kill himself.