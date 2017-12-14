Sun sparks another prosecco-rots-teeth row

Rome
14/12/2017
Rome, December 14 - The Sun sparked another prosecco-rots-your-teeth row Thursday by warning Christmas drinkers to avoid the Italian sparkling wine because "it turns your teeth into chalk-like powder" Prosecco producers scoffed, again. "It's such a groundless claim that it does not even deserve comment," said Armanod Serena, head of the Asolo prosecco DOCG consortium. The last flap, caused by British media reports, was in August.
