Genoa

Evicted man tries to set self alight in Genoa (3)

Firefighter's chief persuades him to hand over lighter

Evicted man tries to set self alight in Genoa (3)

Genoa, December 14 - A Genoese man who came back form working in France to find an eviction order served and his home boarded up on Thursday went to the council housing office, tipped petrol over himself and tried to set himself alight. The head of Genoa's fire brigade, Giacomo Tinella, stopped the man from doing so, persuading him to hand over his lighter. The man was then taken to hospital. Evictions have increased in Italy recently.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Arrestati commercialista e avvocato

Arrestati commercialista
e avvocato

Ruota panoramica, un giro di emozioni

Ruota panoramica, un giro
di emozioni

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33