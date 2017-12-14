Evicted man tries to set self alight in Genoa (3)

Genoa
14/12/2017
Genoa, December 14 - A Genoese man who came back form working in France to find an eviction order served and his home boarded up on Thursday went to the council housing office, tipped petrol over himself and tried to set himself alight. The head of Genoa's fire brigade, Giacomo Tinella, stopped the man from doing so, persuading him to hand over his lighter. The man was then taken to hospital. Evictions have increased in Italy recently.
