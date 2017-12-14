Man, 48, nabbed for stalking, abusing daughter (3)

Foggia
Foggia, December 14 - A 48-year-old Italian man was arrested Thursday accused of aggravated sexual violence and persecutory acts towards his daughter. The man allegedly stalked and abused her because she was 'guilty' of being in the process of splitting up with her husband and had a new boyfriend, sources said. The alleged violence was carried out in the presence of the woman's seven-year-old daughter, police said. The man punched his daughter on the head and sexually abused her in the presence of her daughter who implored her grandfather to stop, police said.
