Salvini says not talking to FI, 'protect rapists, killers'

Rome, December 14 - League (L) leader Matteo Salvini confirmed Thursday that talks with ally Forza Italia (FI) were suspended after FI voted against a League bill exempting rape and murder from the cases in which sentences could be cut in fast-track trials. "An incredible choice by FI to protect rapists and murderers, we're going to suspend talks and meetings until there is official clarification," said Salvini. Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi commented: "They're going to quarrel before, during and after (the upcoming election campaign), but on the day of the elections they'll pretend to be together to grab a few seats more". "On this point the PD is paradoxically stronger and more credible: the break with the radical left has made things clear". Meanwhile the Italian Socialist Party (PSI), the Greens, Civic Area and supporters of retired former premier Romano Prodi said they would join the PD in an election alliance. They will call their group Insieme (Together).