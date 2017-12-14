Italy to request bigger EU migrant effort-Gentiloni (2)

Brussels
14/12/2017
Brussels, December 14 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that Italy would demand that the whole EU do more to combat the Mediterranean migrant crisis at the European summit. "If we want to consolidate the watershed in the fight against traffickers and change the human rights situation in Libya in a significant way, we need a stronger financial, logistical and political commitment from the whole European family," he said after meeting the Visegrad leaders and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. "Italy will ask for this tonight".
