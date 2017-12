Mosque near Florence to be built on Church land

Florence, December 14 - A new mosque is to be built on Catholic Church land near Florence, local daily La Nazione said Thursday. A protocol of understanding to buy the land will be signed by Islamic associations, a local university and the Archdiocese of Sesto Fiorentino on Friday. Iman Izzedin Elzir said "we're going to keep looking for a place to build a Florence mosque; the one in Sesto will be Sesto's mosque".