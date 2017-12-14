FCA European sales down 0.9 in November (2)

Turin
14/12/2017
Turin, December 14 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sold 74,568 cars in EU and EFTA countries in November, down 0.9% with respect to the same month in 2016. As a result, FCA's share of the European market dropped from 6.3% to 5.9%. Sales for the first 11 months of 2017, however, amounted to 982,414, up 6.9% compared to the same period last year. FCA's market share for this period was 6.8%, up from 6.6% in the first 11 months of 2016.
