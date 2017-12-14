Italian inflation down to 0.9% in Nov - ISTAT (3)

Rome
14/12/2017
Rome, December 14 - Italy's annual inflation rate fell to 0.9% in November from 1.0% in October, ISTAT said Thursday, confirming its preliminary estimate. The national statistics agency said that, in month-on-month terms, its main price index was 0.2% down in November with respect to October. The prices in Italy's inflation trolley of most frequently bought goods, on the other hand, rose 1.6% in the year to November, ISTAT said, revising up its preliminary estimate of a 1.5% rise. This compared to a 1.7% yearly rise in October. The agency said the trolley index for goods such as food and household items was up 0.3% in month-on-month terms in November compared to October, higher than the preliminary estimate of 0.2%.
