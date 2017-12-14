Palermo

Mafia: searches target Messina Denaro supporters (2)

Around 200 officers employed in operation in Trapani area

Palermo, December 14 - The homes of around 30 people suspected of being supporters of fugitive Cosa Nostra No. 1 Matteo Messina Denaro were searched on Thursday in a huge police operation in the area of Castelvetrano, near the Sicilian city of Trapani, sources said. Around 200 officers were involved in the operation. Messina Denaro, 55, has been on the run since 1993 and is on Europol's list of the Europe's most wanted fugitives.

