Senate approves living-wills bill (2)

Rome
14/12/2017
Rome, December 14 - The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill for living wills with 180 votes in favour, 71 against and six abstentions. The definitive green light was met with a big round of applause in the Upper House. A living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated. Right-to-die activists have hailed the legislation saying it has "finally" come eight years after the landmark case of Eluana Englaro, which split the country.
