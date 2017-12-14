Rome

Senate approves living-wills bill (2)

Applause greets final green light

Senate approves living-wills bill (2)

Rome, December 14 - The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a bill for living wills with 180 votes in favour, 71 against and six abstentions. The definitive green light was met with a big round of applause in the Upper House. A living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated. Right-to-die activists have hailed the legislation saying it has "finally" come eight years after the landmark case of Eluana Englaro, which split the country.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Messina vista dalla ruota panoramica / video

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Provole contaminate sequestro a Carlopoli

Arrestati commercialista e avvocato

Arrestati commercialista
e avvocato

Ruota panoramica, un giro di emozioni

Ruota panoramica, un giro
di emozioni

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33