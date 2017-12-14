Rome

Italian astronaut Nespoli back on Earth (2)

AstroPaolo lands in Kazakhstan after 139 days in space

Italian astronaut Nespoli back on Earth (2)

Rome, December 14 - Italy's Paolo Nespoli is back on Earth. The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut landed with fellow crew members Randy Bresnik of the United States and Russian Sergei Ryazansky in Kazakhstan in the Soyuz capsule on schedule at 9:38 Italian time at Thursday. This means that, after 139 days in space, the Italian Space Agency's (ASI) VITA mission is over.

