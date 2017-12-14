Soccer: Milan set up Italian Cup showdown with Inter

Rome
14/12/2017
Rome, December 14 - AC Milan beat Hellas Verona 3-0 on Wednesday to set up a showdown with city rivals Inter in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup. Goals by Suso, Alessio Romagnoli and Patrick Cutrone put the struggling giants through to the next round.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online