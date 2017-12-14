Rome

Soccer: Milan set up Italian Cup showdown with Inter

Suso, Romagnoli, Cutrone score in 3-0 win over Verona

Rome, December 14 - AC Milan beat Hellas Verona 3-0 on Wednesday to set up a showdown with city rivals Inter in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup. Goals by Suso, Alessio Romagnoli and Patrick Cutrone put the struggling giants through to the next round.

