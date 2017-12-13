8.8 mn Italians victims of fake health news

Rome, December 13 - Some 8.8 million Italians fell victim to fake news about health issues last year, think tank CENSIS said Wednesday. Some 15 million Italians turned to the Web for information on minor health problems in 2017, it said. Some 3.5 million parents were given incorrect medical advice, CENSIS said. General practitioners are still the main source of health information, at 53%, followed by pharmacists at 32.2% and the Web at 28.4%.