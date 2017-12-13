Milan

Sala accused of abuse of office in Expo probe

Already accused of giving false declarations

Sala accused of abuse of office in Expo probe (5)

Milan, December 13 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala is suspected of aiding and abetting abuse of office in relation to an investigation into the 'Piastra dei Servizi' contract for Expo 2015, judicial sources said Wednesday. Sala said last week that he has told his lawyers to request an immediate trial in a case regarding the major contract for the world's fair two years ago. Having an immediate trial would mean skipping the phase of a preliminary hearing, scheduled for December 14. Sala, who was the commissioner of the World Fair, is also accused of giving false declarations in relation to an investigation into the 'Piastra dei Servizi' contract. Previously Sala was accused of auction rigging in the case. That charge has now been shelved, and replaced by the abuse of office charge. Sala is suspected of irregularities in a contract for trees from the firm of Mantovani SpA, which later sub-contracted the work out to another firm. The contract was allegedly inflated to 4.3 million euros, when its real value should have been no more than 1.6 million, judicial sources said. Sala's lawyers on Wednesday night accused prosecutors of "a persecutory initiative" against Milan's first citizen. They pointed out that the abuse of office charge had "not even been considered before now". They reiterated that Sala was innocent of all charges.

