Beaten and stabbed

2 women killed in suspected robbery near Catania (4)

Catania, December 13 - Two elderly women were killed in their home at Ramacca near Catania Wednesday and police think they were beaten and stabbed during an attempted robbery. The victims were sisters Lucia and Filippa Mogavero, aged 70 and 79. They were unmarried housewives. Their bodies had multiple stab wounds all over them. A third sister, a teacher who was at school at the time of the crime, returned home to find the bodies. Carabinieri police are at the scene. Police think the women may have been tortured to get them to say where their valuables were. Caltagirone prosecutor Giuseppe Verzera said "this is the umpteenth massacre in the area, there have already been seven murders here". He said the scene of the crime was "spine-chilling". The sisters' brother, retired Carabiniere Giuseppe Mogavero, told reporters: "They were monsters, certainly, to do something like this." He said "they got inside and did whatever they wanted to so. "And I don't know why". He added: "My experience as a Carabiniere, I'll keep it to myself".

