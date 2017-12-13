Soccer: Fiorentina make cup quarters after 3-2 win over Samp (2)

Florence
13/12/2017
Florence, December 13 - Fiorentina made the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup by beating Sampdoria 3-2 at the Artemio Franchi Wednesday. They will play the winner of tomorrow night's game at the Olimpico between Lazio and Cittadella. Fiorentina's French midfielder Jordan Veretout scored a brace, both penalties. Both penalties were assigned with the help of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.
