Soccer: Fiorentina make cup quarters after 3-2 win over Samp (2)

Will play winners of Lazio-Cittadella

Florence, December 13 - Fiorentina made the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup by beating Sampdoria 3-2 at the Artemio Franchi Wednesday. They will play the winner of tomorrow night's game at the Olimpico between Lazio and Cittadella. Fiorentina's French midfielder Jordan Veretout scored a brace, both penalties. Both penalties were assigned with the help of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

