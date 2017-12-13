Spread closes 9 up on 147 (2)

Rome, December 13 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed nine points up on 147 points Wednesday, from 138 Tuesday, with the yield up 0.05% to 1.78%. The spread soared because of expectations from Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, analysts said. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.