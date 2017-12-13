Rome

Spread closes 9 up on 147 (2)

Yield up to 1.78%

Spread closes 9 up on 147 (2)

Rome, December 13 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed nine points up on 147 points Wednesday, from 138 Tuesday, with the yield up 0.05% to 1.78%. The spread soared because of expectations from Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank, analysts said. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

di Domenico Bertè

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33