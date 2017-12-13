Brescia

Man who shot burglar dead gets 9 yrs 4 mths (2)

Continuing row over legitimate self-defence law

Brescia, December 13 - A man who shot dead an Albanian burglar in a street outside his brother's house near Brescia in December 2013 got nine years and four months in jail for murder Wednesday. Prosecutors had requested 16 years for Mirco Franzoni, 33, in the death of Eduard Ndoj, 26. Franzoni was accused of shooting dead the fleeing Ndoj with a single rifle shot. Franzoni has always maintained that the rifle went off accidentally and he had no intention of killing anyone. The case came amid a row over a legitimate self-defence bill which conservative opposition groups say does not grant full self-defence rights to people faced with intruders in their homes or commercial premises.

