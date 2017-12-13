Dirty Dancing takes stage in Milan, 30 years after film

Milan, December 13 - Thirty years have gone by since the release of the movie Dirty Dancing, and to celebrate the milestone a new stage production is going on an Italian tour with a premiere at Milan's Arcimboldi Theatre on Wednesday. The tour will cross Italy from February to May 2018. ​ The 1986 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey marked its generation with memorable scenes and music, including lines such as "no one puts Baby in a corner" and the song "I've Had The Time of My Life". The film's soundtrack sold 40 million copies. ​ This version of the stage production is directed by Federico Bellone under the supervision of Eleanor Bergstein, who wrote the screenplay for both the original film as well as the stage production. Bellone first directed the stage production of Dirty Dancing in 2015, and it went on to become the official international version of the show. For the tour's premiere performance, Milan's Arcimboldi Theatre will transform its front rows into the main room at the Kellerman Resort, with a series of tables set up near the stage to watch the show. ​ Baby is played by Sara Santostasi and Johnny is played by Giuseppe Verzicco, along with 30 students from Milan's Musical School. Bellone said the stage production of Dirty Dancing is "much more important than it seems". "It represents one of the few shows that's able to bring to the stage people who have never been to the theatre, and it's the only Anglo-Saxon production for which the Italian version has been exported around the world, including the famed West End in London," he said.​ ​ This version of the show has already been staged in England, Germany, Spain, Austria, Monte Carlo, Mexico, Belgium and Luxembourg​. Bellone said it is "faithful to the original 1986 film" with costumes, choreography, lights and sets reflecting the period of 1963 when the story takes place. ​ The production debuted in Italy in 2014 at Milan's Teatro Nazionale with more than 115,000 tickets sold in the show's first three months.