Salvini suspends talks with Berlusconi after 'no' vote

Rome, December 13 - The head of the League party, Matteo Salvini, said Wednesday that the party was suspending all talks and meetings with Forza Italia (FI) chief Silvio Berlusconi until they received an official explanation of the latter's vote against a fast-track procedure for the Molteni Law. The law would cancel sentence reductions for serious crimes including murder and rape. FI voted against the procedure in the justice committee of the Senate. "This is shameful," Salvini added. "It is the latest in a long strong of offenses to women and all the victims of violence." In response, Berlusconi said that he would not comment on the matter for the time being and that "I want to meet with Salvini and speak about these things with him. I never considered these things. These are decision made by the parliamentary groups.

