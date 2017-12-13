Sala accused of abuse of office in Expo probe (3)

Milan, December 13 - Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala is suspected of aiding and abetting abuse of office in relation to an investigation into the 'Piastra dei Servizi' contract for Expo 2015, judicial sources said Wednesday. Sala said last week that he has told his lawyers to request an immediate trial in a case regarding the major contract for the world's fair two years ago. Having an immediate trial would mean skipping the phase of a preliminary hearing, scheduled for December 14. Sala, who was the commissioner of the World Fair, is also accused of giving false declarations in relation to an investigation into the 'Piastra dei Servizi' contract.