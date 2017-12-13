Lawyer indicted for stealing from disabled, minors

Genoa
13/12/2017
Genoa, December 13 - A 63-year-old Genoese lawyer was indicted Wednesday on charges of stealing from the disabled people and minors in an association he headed. Roberto Mina, 63, allegedly stole from the association for 10 years, pocketing over 500,000 euros, judicial sources said. The trial will start April 12.
Le altre notizie
