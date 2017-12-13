Rome

Living-wills bill article 3 OK'd (3)

On advance treatment directives

Living-wills bill article 3 OK'd (3)

Rome, December 13 - Article 3 of a bill on living wills, on advance directives for treatment, was approved by 158 votes to 62 in the Senate Wednesday. Earlier the Senate approved Articles 1 and 2 of the bill for living wills. The ruling Democratic Party (PD) is hoping to push the bill through to end a legislative vacuum on end-of-life issues before parliament is dissolved ahead of elections early next year with the support of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Many Catholic lawmakers are opposed. A living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated. Right-to-die activists have hailed the bill saying it has "finally" come eight years after the landmark case of Eluana Englaro, which split the country.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

di Domenico Bertè

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33