Living-wills bill article 3 OK'd (3)

Rome
13/12/2017
Rome, December 13 - Article 3 of a bill on living wills, on advance directives for treatment, was approved by 158 votes to 62 in the Senate Wednesday. Earlier the Senate approved Articles 1 and 2 of the bill for living wills. The ruling Democratic Party (PD) is hoping to push the bill through to end a legislative vacuum on end-of-life issues before parliament is dissolved ahead of elections early next year with the support of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Many Catholic lawmakers are opposed. A living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated. Right-to-die activists have hailed the bill saying it has "finally" come eight years after the landmark case of Eluana Englaro, which split the country.
