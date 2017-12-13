Rome

Soccer: Immobile gets 1-match ban for Burdisso row

Also fined 10,000 euros

Soccer: Immobile gets 1-match ban for Burdisso row

Rome, December 13 - Lazio striker Ciro Immobile got a one-match ban Wednesday for a fracas with Torino defender Nicolas Burdisso during the Romans' 3-1 defeat at the Olimpico Monday. Immobile, who weas sent off in the 44th minute with the score at 0-0, was also fined 10,000 euros.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

di Domenico Bertè

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33