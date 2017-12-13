Soccer: Immobile gets 1-match ban for Burdisso row

Rome
13/12/2017
Rome, December 13 - Lazio striker Ciro Immobile got a one-match ban Wednesday for a fracas with Torino defender Nicolas Burdisso during the Romans' 3-1 defeat at the Olimpico Monday. Immobile, who weas sent off in the 44th minute with the score at 0-0, was also fined 10,000 euros.
