Catania

2 women killed in suspected robbery near Catania (3)

Beaten and stabbed

2 women killed in suspected robbery near Catania (3)

Catania, December 13 - Two elderly women were killed in their home at Ramacca near Catania Wednesday and police think they were beaten and stabbed during an attempted robbery. Carabinieri police are at the scene. Police think the women may have been tortured to get them to say where their valuables were. Caltagirone prosecutor Giuseppe Verzera said "this is the umpteenth massacre in the area, there have already been seven murders here". He said the scene of the crime was "spine-chilling".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

di Domenico Bertè

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33