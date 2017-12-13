2 women killed in suspected robbery near Catania (3)

Catania, December 13 - Two elderly women were killed in their home at Ramacca near Catania Wednesday and police think they were beaten and stabbed during an attempted robbery. Carabinieri police are at the scene. Police think the women may have been tortured to get them to say where their valuables were. Caltagirone prosecutor Giuseppe Verzera said "this is the umpteenth massacre in the area, there have already been seven murders here". He said the scene of the crime was "spine-chilling".