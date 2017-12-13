Milan

My duty to help Dj Fabo - Cappato (3)

'Right' to end life if enduring 'terrible suffering'

Milan, December 13 - Right-to-die activist Marco Cappato told a Milan court Wednesday it had been his duty to help a blind, tetraplegic Italian ex-DJ commit assisted suicide in Switzerland earlier this year. Cappato is on trial for helping Fabiano Antoniani aka Dj Fabo end his life at the Dignitas clinic. Cappato said people undergoing "terrible suffering with irreversible illnesses" have the right to "choose how to die, that is a fundamental human right". He said "for me it was a duty to help Fabiano, I'm responsible for helping him (kill himself)". He stressed that he had not "reinforced" Dj Fabo' intention. The former DJ, he told the court, told me 'if you don't help me, I'll find someone who will shoot me'".

