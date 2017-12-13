Tunisian probed for terror attack videos

Genoa
13/12/2017
Genoa, December 13 - A 49-year-old Tunisian man was placed under investigation Wednesday for allegedly possessing videos of ISIS attacks and photos of victims and armed children. Police seized the man's personal computer and phones. He is suspected of instigation and apology of terrorism.
