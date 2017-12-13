Genoa

Tunisian probed for terror attack videos

PC, phones and computer info seized

Tunisian probed for terror attack videos

Genoa, December 13 - A 49-year-old Tunisian man was placed under investigation Wednesday for allegedly possessing videos of ISIS attacks and photos of victims and armed children. Police seized the man's personal computer and phones. He is suspected of instigation and apology of terrorism.

