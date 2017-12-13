Turin

Body found near Chivasso

Could be Romanian street person, 49

Turin, December 13 - A body was found in the countryside outside Chivasso in Piedmont Wednesday and police said it could be that of a 49-year-old Romanian homeless man who went missing recently. The man went to an ER in Ivrea on December 10 but left without being treated, police aid.

