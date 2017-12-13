Senate approves Art 1 of living wills bill (2)

Rome, December 13 - The Senate on Wednesday approved Article 1 of a bill for living wills with 154 votes in favour, 36 against and four abstentions. The ruling Democratic Party (PD) is hoping to push the bill through to end a legislative vacuum on end-of-life issues before parliament is dissolved ahead of elections early next year with the support of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Many Catholic lawmakers are opposed. A living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. It may include their stating they do not wish to be artificially fed and hydrated. Right-to-die activists have hailed the bill saying it has "finally" come eight years after the landmark case of Eluana Englaro, which split the country.