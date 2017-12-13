Mother convicted of shaving daughter head for refusing veil

Bologna
Bologna, December 13 - A Bangladeshi woman was sentence to eight months in jail by a Bologa court Wednesday for shaving her 14-year-old daughter's head after she refused to wear the Muslim veil, judicial sources said. The father, who was not present during the crime in March, was acquitted.
