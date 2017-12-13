7 firms searched in waste traffic probe (3)

Florence

Florence, December 13 - Seven companies were searched Wednesday in a probe into illegal waste trafficking in which 13 people have been placed under investigation, police said. The searches were carried out in Campania, Lombardy, Liguria, Lazio, Puglia and Tuscany. Police said the alleged criminal organisation specialised in trafficking dangerous waste including scrap iron and waste from steel plants. Those under investigation are suspected of conspiracy to carry out illegal waste trafficking. Steel group ILVA was among the firms searched, but the company is not under investigation, judicial sources said. In all, 35 searches were carried out.

