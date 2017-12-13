Iene reporter, Rigopiano, Italy-Sweden most googled

Rome
13/12/2017
Rome, December 13 - A reporter from satirical TV show Le Iene who fell ill, Nadia Toffa, the Rigopiano hotel avalanche disaster and Italy's World Cup qualifying loss to Sweden were among the top Google searches in Italy this year, the search engine company said Wednesday. Also near the top were the Sanremo song fest, Francesco Gabbani's Sanremo winner Occidentali's Karma, and the North Korea nuclear crisis. photo: Toffa
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online