Rome

Iene reporter, Rigopiano, Italy-Sweden most googled

Also Sanremo song fest, North Korea

Iene reporter, Rigopiano, Italy-Sweden most googled

Rome, December 13 - A reporter from satirical TV show Le Iene who fell ill, Nadia Toffa, the Rigopiano hotel avalanche disaster and Italy's World Cup qualifying loss to Sweden were among the top Google searches in Italy this year, the search engine company said Wednesday. Also near the top were the Sanremo song fest, Francesco Gabbani's Sanremo winner Occidentali's Karma, and the North Korea nuclear crisis. photo: Toffa

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, ex sindaco di Taurianova referente clan

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

Blitz contro cosche, arrestato ex sindaco di Taurianova

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

"Terramara Closed", ecco i nomi degli arrestati

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

A Piazza Cairoli arrivata la "ruota"

di Domenico Bertè

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Estorsioni e droga, ecco i nomi degli arrestati

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33