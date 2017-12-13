Italy 23rd in EU for using structural funds (3)

Brussels

Brussels, December 13 - Italy is the EU's second biggest beneficiary of European Union structural funds but 23rd out of the 28 EU members for using them, the European Commission said Wednesday. With a quota of 37%, Italy is sixth-last in the rate of commitment of funding of already selected projects, the EC said. Poland with 40% is better than Italy and by far the biggest EU beneficiary. Behind Italy in the rankings are Spain (24%) and Romania (26%), respectively third and fourth biggest beneficiaries.

