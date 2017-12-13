Third Carabiniere probed for Mollicone murder (3)

(ANSA) Cassino, December 11 - A third Carabiniere was placed under investigation Wednesday for complicity in the murder of a student in Arce near Frosinone south of Rome killed more than 16 years ago. The officer, who was not immediately named, joins another four people including two other Carabinieri already under investigation for Serena Mollicone's murder. The Carabiniere works in another town. A recent forensic report said damage to the Arce Carabinieri barracks door was compatible with the skull fracture suffered by Mollicone. A probe is also continuing into the apparent suicide in 2008 of Carabiniere Santino Tuzi, found with a shot to the head in his car, fired by his service revolver. Tuzi had said he saw Mollicone entering the barracks on the day she disappeared, June 1, 2001. Two days later she was found dead in a wood with her hands and feet bound and a plastic bag over her head. The three people already under investigation are then warrant officer Franco Mottola, his wife and son. photo: Serena Mollicone's father Guglielmo

