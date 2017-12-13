Rome

Ryanair strike warning unconstitutional - authority (2)

Legitimate action protected by charter

Rome, December 15 - The head of Italy's strikes watchdog Giuseppe Santoro Passarelli said Wednesday that a letter Ryanair sent to pilots warning of consequences if they take part in industrial action was probably unconstitutional. "The statements by the Ryanair management appear to not respect the principles of our law regarding striking which, if exercised legitimately, is considered a Constitutional right," Santoro Passarelli said. "I would like to recall that law 146 (on strikes) censures company conduct can determine the outbreak or aggravation of the conflict".

