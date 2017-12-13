Inland revenue to tell taxpayers how money spent (3)

Rome
13/12/2017
Rome, December 13 - Italy's inland revenue agency is to tell taxpayers how their tax money is being spent, Agenzia delle Entrate head Ernesto Maria Ruffini said Wednesday. "From next year we'll send taxpayers a letter letting them know how the taxes paid have been spent by the State," he said. Speaking at a conference on red tape, Ruffini said "it's right for them to know, it's necessary to show where this money goes". He said "it's also a way of doing civic education". According to Ruffini, the letters will show how "if you've paid 10 euros, the State has spent them in this way".
