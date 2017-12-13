Emiliano apologises for TAP-Auschwitz comparison (3)

Bari

Emiliano apologises for TAP-Auschwitz comparison

Puglia governor in war of words with Industry Minister Calenda

Emiliano apologises for TAP-Auschwitz comparison

Bari, December 13 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano on Wednesday apologized for comparing a worksite in his region for the TAP gas pipeline to Auschwitz amid a war of words with Industry Minister Carlo Calenda. "Objectively, the comparison between the TAP worksite and Auschwitz was wrong and I apologise for having inopportunely used it live on radio this morning," Emiliano told Radio Capital. The row with Calenda broke out after the minister said that an explosion in Austria that led to the temporary interruption of gas flows from Russia on Tuesday proved the need for the TAP project, which has been held up by violent protests and legal challenges. Earlier on Wednesday Calenda chastised Emiliano about the Auschwitz comment and about aspersions he cast about his motives. "It is infantile and vulgar to say that I support the TAP to favour lobbies and find a job (in the future), but basically harmless," the minister said via Twitter. "To say that the worksite is the same as Auschwitz is serious and disrespectful. "Try to return within the limits of civil debate".

