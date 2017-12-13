Landslides caused by bad weather in north

Rome
13/12/2017
Rome, December 13 - Landslides cause by recent torrential rain hit northern Italy Wednesday. Eight families were evacuated as a landslide threatened their homes near Belluno and there was a third landslide in two days near Lecco. As snow and gales continued to sweep the north, the temperature near Cuneo fell to -14.8 degrees Celsius. Power outages continued in the Emilian Apennines and rivers were being watched fo the risk of breaking their banks.
Le altre notizie
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
L’ombra delle “bufale” sulle prossime Politiche
di Fausto Cicciò
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online