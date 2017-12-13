Landslides caused by bad weather in north

Rome, December 13 - Landslides cause by recent torrential rain hit northern Italy Wednesday. Eight families were evacuated as a landslide threatened their homes near Belluno and there was a third landslide in two days near Lecco. As snow and gales continued to sweep the north, the temperature near Cuneo fell to -14.8 degrees Celsius. Power outages continued in the Emilian Apennines and rivers were being watched fo the risk of breaking their banks.